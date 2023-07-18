last weekend, Regulated Forceone of the groups of the moment in the Mexican Regional, had a extraordinary Sold Out concert at BMO Stadiumin Los Angeles, California, United States, as part of his “Otra Peda Tour 2023” tour. At the end of the show, the members of the group led by the singer-songwriter Jesus Ortiz Paz (known as JOP), along with other musician friends, continued to celebrate their successful performance, singing in the surrounding streets.

Both the musicians and several fans who arrived at the scene caused vehicular traffic in the area of ​​Hawthorn Avenue and La Brea Avenue, in Hollywood, and Before the disturbance, several agents of the Los Angeles Police arrived., arresting those responsible. The journalist Jessica Maldonado, told in the program “Al rojo vivo” of the Telemundo network, that Among the detainees were Jesús Ortiz Paz, Luis Ángel López (Fuerza Regida manager), the singer Chino Pacas and members of Calle 24.

The Los Angeles Police reported in a statement that the arrest of these people was for a traffic violation. JOP and the other musicians were arrested for two hours and they remained standing on the sidewalk. Fans who gathered in the place, demanded the release of the leader of Regulated Force. Videos of the arrest went viral on social media.

In a statement from Rancho Humilde, Streetmob Records and Walter Mosley, Fuerza Regida’s lawyer, the following was notified: “after having finished their successful and historic presentation at the BMO Stadium in Los Angelesbefore more than 23 thousand people and where they were going to a party to celebrate with their fans, the group Regulated Forcenext to Chinese bales and 24th streetwere Arrested by Los Angeles Hollywood Policefor about two hours, all of them They were released and no charges were brought against them.“.

JOP of Fuerza Regida arrested in Los Angeles, California

However, Luis Angel Lopez was taken to a police station, since A firearm was found in the vehicle he was driving. and for having a pending case. In her report, Jessica Maldonado mentioned that said person was released without incident hours later, after posting bail. Likewise, she announced that she hired private lawyers to handle her case. Until now, Jesus Ortiz Paz He has not commented on it.

It is worth mentioning that Regulated Force was formed in 2015 in San Bernardino, California. In addition to JOP, it is made up of Samuel Jaimez (twelve-string guitar), Khrystian Ramos (harmony guitar), José García (tuba) and Moisés López (tololoche), all of Sinaloan origins. They fuse norteño roots with themes for generation Z. With a sound based on traditional instruments and tough lyrics about social issues such as crime, the group is part of the corridos trap movement.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp