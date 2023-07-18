Spanish Defense Minister Robles announced the delivery of four Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine

Spain will ship four Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine next week. Supplies announced Minister of Defense of the Kingdom Margarita Robles.

Among other things, Kyiv will receive ten armored personnel carriers and several armored all-terrain vehicles, trucks and ambulances. Robles also announced a new shipment of light weapons and heavy caliber ammunition will be sent over the summer.

In early July, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Madrid would transfer four more Leopard tanks and armored personnel carriers to Kyiv. He also said that Spain is going to send a portable field hospital with surgical equipment.

Earlier, the head of the Spanish government promised to support Kyiv for as long as necessary. He also announced a new 55 million euro aid package for Ukraine.