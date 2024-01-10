Public transport | Two cars ran onto the light rail tracks again: traffic stopped in Oulunkylä

The cars ran onto the tracks in Oulunkylä and Vermo. Due to the car on the tracks in Oulunkylä, the trolley service is interrupted between Oulunkylä station and Hämeenlinnanväylä.

For high-speed rail drove two cars again on Wednesday night.

One car got stuck on the tracks in Oulunkylä a little after five. Because of this, the express tram operates on a detour route Itäkeskus–Oulunkylä station and Keilaniemi–Hämeenlinnanväylä.

So the light rail does not run between Oulunkylä station and Hämeenlinnanväylä.

The disruption was initially estimated to last until around 19:00.

Another one of the cars was on the rails in Vermo on the Espoo side.

Passed by Vermo's car Alli Kolho says that a few people were pushing the car shortly before 6:30.

The car was removed from the tracks apparently quickly, because the communication of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) had only heard about the Oulunkylä incident.

The high-speed rails have had this week also a taxi that got stuck after driving on the rails for more than half a kilometer.