Jessica Selassié is about to return to TV. There are hot advances regarding the princess

Men and women still amazes. There is an air of newness in the studio that keeps viewers eagerly awaiting. Jessica Selassié was the undisputed star of this edition of the GF VIP. The princess has never made a secret, during the edition of the reality show, of her great wants Of find your soul mate and therefore love.

In the house he met Barù Gaetani, with whom he embarked on a special feeling. However, the spark does not seem to have struck between the two and, for this reason, the Selassie is still at Research of the true love. However, there is an interesting indiscretion.

Gossip influencer Amedeo Venza makes it known that Jessica could soon become there hero Of Men And Women. Maria De Filippi would like to propose the throne to the girl, adapting her format in some respects.

This indiscretion is brought to the surface via social media. We would therefore speak of one Vip version of the Throne, for which the Ethiopian princess would certainly be a very appreciated competitor. For the moment to conclude their classic path there are: Matteo Ranieri, Luca Salatino and the new tronista Veronica Rimondi.

But it doesn’t end there: there is more. The indiscretion on the possible debut of the princess in the dating show, in the guise of the tronista, is literally invading the social networks. Many euphoric fans of this hypothetical choice.

In particular, the fandom of Jerù (this is how the fans who follow the stories of Jessica Selassié and Barù are called). Thus the hypothesis of the format that the producer and presenter of Men and women, Maria De Filippi, would be planning is increasingly gaining ground: Men and Women Vip. A cheeky version of the program, dedicated entirely to celebrities.

Everyone is expecting Jessica Selassie’s debut. Thus, the princess would return to TV, but this time there will not be a prize pool, but a soul mate. The love so coveted and sought after by the winner of the GF VIP 6. And maybe this will be the right opportunity to make the princess’s heart beat again.