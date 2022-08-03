Jessica Alves, former Rodrigo Alves and former Human Ken has finally completed his process of changing from Ken to Barbie. In an interview with the television program This Morning, Jessica Alves told her experience and also revealed some details about all the interventions undergone. Let’s find out what the former human Ken said.

Last month he completed his last and 90th surgery to look like one Barbie. Jessica Alves has finally completed the switch from Ken to Barbie and in an interview with the TV show The Morning he recounted his experience.

These were the words of the former human Ken:

After so many plastic surgeries, I achieved my goal and therefore I know Barbie, just as I wanted. I think I look good, I feel good and when I wake up and look in the mirror I thank God.

Despite completing the process of switching from Ken to Barbie, Jessica has revealed that she is 95% happy.

The reason? In reality, one last but small operation is still missing, that al nose. An operation that, at least for the moment, the human Barbie is forced to postpone due to too much surgery. These were his words about it:

If they touch my nose now, I would lose it, it would turn black and collapse because it is too damaged for surgery, if you look closely you can see that it is not perfect.

The doctors, therefore, advised Jessica Alves not to undergo theintervention to the nose since it would represent a serious risk to his health.

Her physical condition, due to the numerous operations she underwent costing Alves a million of pounds, they are not perfect. For the moment, therefore, the human Barbie will have to be satisfied in order not to compromise her body too much. We will therefore have to wait some time for the human Barbie to be 100% happy again.