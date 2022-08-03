Microsoft continues to move options in favor of the Settings menu so that we adapt to its WinUI.

According to we read in WindowsLatestit seems that Microsoft plans to continue moving options from the Control Panel to Windows 11 Settings menu. The one from Redmond does not relent in its efforts that users use the new menus and drop-down menus instead of the old ones, and in a cumulative update It will take us to Settings before the old Control Panel.

With the incorporation of WinUI we gain in visual clarity and aesthetic simplicity, but we leave behind greater control over the options at hand. Without going any further, months ago we lost the option to uninstall programs from the classic manager, and with it our decision-making capacity considerably worsened, given that the selection of apps displayed is limited for having trouble recognizing everything that is installed. At least we can now remove Win32 programs from the app in Settings.

This is just one more step towards the disappearance of Control Panel, but to find some very important functionalities you still have to go through there. It is a puzzling situation, because although to make basic adjustments we can settle for the modern menuas soon as we want to access more advanced options or modify the existing ones in detail, it is necessary to investigate further and immerse ourselves in the Control Panel warm waters.

At this rate, Microsoft is going to have to update and adapt your basic Windows 11 usage guide, because by the time the migration is complete, the operating system will look like another… or Maybe Windows 12 will already be out.

More about: Windows 11, Microsoft and Update.