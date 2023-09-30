Jersson González, coach of Llaneros, was hospitalized: this is what is known

Jersson González, Llaneros coach, one of the great candidates to achieve promotion to the first division of Colombian football, was urgently hospitalized this Saturday in Palmira (Valle).

González, 49, was with his team visiting Atlético de Cali at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, on date 14 of the promotion tournament.

Preliminary versions say that the coach suffered some stomach problems that forced him to be taken to a healthcare center. But it was later circulated that González was suffering from appendicitis. At this time he is under observation.

Llaneros drew a goalless draw that leaves them in second place in the semester table, with 25 points, 10 behind the leader, Fortaleza, who beat Patriotas 0-2 in Soacha on Friday.

In the annual reclassification, Llaneros is second with 71 points, one behind Fortaleza. It should be remembered that the first in this table will have the possibility of fighting for one of the promotions.

The Villavicencio team lost the definition of the first semester against Patriotas, which has already qualified for the annual final, from which the first club to reach A in 2024 will emerge.

