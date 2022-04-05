“Kasper was a real no-nonsense baby”, says the Amsterdam artist and writer Jeroen van Veen. ,,He was easy going, cheerful and sweet. My wife Charlotte and I used to say we could have a hundred more.” When Kasper is one year old, his parents think he has the stomach flu. He’s been ailing for a month and just keeps on spitting up. When Jeroen gets him out of bed, one eye remains closed. He immediately knows that something is wrong. At the hospital, doctors discover a malignant brain tumor measuring more than eight centimeters in his head.