Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Card payments Disruption in OP’s card payments, the purchase may have left an extra margin

admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in World Europe
OP says that the bank will remove the extra margin provisions and the customer will not have to do anything about it.

OP: n there is a technical problem with the card payment, as a result of which the cards may be left with extra margins for purchases.

OP removes all extra margins and the customer does not have to do anything to rectify the situation.

OP reported on Twitter on Monday. There was still a report of the disturbance on OP’s website on Tuesday morning.

