The militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) opened fire from a mortar on colleagues who decided to lay down their arms. On January 4, a soldier of the 95th separate air assault brigade (ODSHB) of the Ukrainian army, Vitaliy Lishchuk, who was captured by the Russian military, told about this.

“We surrendered (captured to the Russian military. – Ed.), They took us away, our Ukrainian side began to throw mines at us. And the mine hit us, we were wounded. Your guys took us away, gave us first aid, and took us to the hospital. When they were approaching the hospital, a mine flew by car, but fell nearby. It was thrown by the Ukrainian side, they probably wanted to destroy it, ”Lischuk quotes “RIA News”.

Earlier, on December 27, a prisoner of war of the fourth tank brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yevhen Tserush, who laid down his arms, said that the Ukrainian soldiers abandoned by their superiors were starving and drinking from puddles in order to survive. According to him, after being taken prisoner, the Russian military fed him and gave him water.

At the same time, another detained fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yevhen Kryvlyy, with tears in his eyes, shared how he spent days in a dugout without food and water. He confessed: from a misunderstanding of what to do and why, he wanted to leave positions three times, but was afraid of punishment for desertion.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

