The singer and actress Jennifer Lopezshone in the celebration of his First anniversary of marriage with the actor Ben Affleck upon achieving the perfect look that any woman would want for a special occasion. For this important date, JLo wore an exquisite white mini dress from the renowned firm Valentino, valued at thousands of dollars. The dress allowed his shapely legs to be the stars of the night, and he complemented it with elegant metallic shoes from Dolce & Gabbana.

JLo He stole all eyes with his impressive white Valentino minidress of $7,800 (more than 130 thousand Mexican pesos) during his wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck. The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner at one of the most prominent restaurants in Santa Monica, where they celebrated one year of their marriage. Jennifer Lopez impressed with the white mini dress that she chose, because in addition to highlighting her legs, she also made her good taste clear.

According to Daily Mail, the couple decided to celebrate their first wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner at the exclusive Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. They appeared alone, without their children and holding hands, contrasting the rumors of alleged conflicts in the couple.

Jennifer Lopez shines in a dress worth thousands of dollars on her wedding anniversary/ Photo: Instagram.

JLo stood out with the look she chose for this special date. Her dress featured elegant floral details embellished with crystals that added a special touch, as well as some sheer and simple, but just touches. She completed her look with jewelry and a Valentino “One Stud” mini bag in green. Her shoes were silver Dolce & Gabbana heels. For his part, Ben Affleck appeared with a contrasting design in black and matching pants and sweater.

Jennifer Lopez achieves the look that every woman would want on her first anniversary with Ben Affleck/ Photo: Instagram

This anniversary is significant for this marriage because it is already a year since JLo and Ben Affleck secretly married in an intimate ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel. On the night of July 16, 2022, the couple appeared at A Little White Chapel in the “City that Never Sleeps” to be civilly married, with their daughters Emme and Seraphina as witnesses.

After their relationship and commitment ended in 2004, truncating the dreams they had built together in that first stage of their history, 18 years later they managed to unite again and in marriage. This is how JLo and the actor from Batman They decided to give themselves a second chance, which has now allowed them to celebrate one year as married couple.

Without a doubt, the artist achieved the perfect look to celebrate her first marriage anniversary with Ben Affleck, dazzling with her style and elegance in a night full of love and happiness. While her husband felt empowered walking hand in hand with his beautiful and elegant wife.

