I think everyone expected the next open world game from Star Wars of Ubisoft, Star Wars: OutlawsIt was huge. That’s been the case with most of the publisher’s recent open-world games. But the developers behind Outlaws recently confirmed just how big it could be, explaining that the planets in the game will be as big as multiple regions in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

In June, after rumors and anticipations, Ubisoft and the in-house developers at Massive Entertainment finally revealed Star Wars: Outlaws, an open world game set in that famous galaxy far, far away. In Outlawswhich takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and return of the jedi, you will play as a knave and thief named Kay Vess. And because this is Star Wars, a franchise built around found family and ragtag groups coming together, you won’t be alone: ​​you’ll have a cute alien ally and an oddly attractive (according to the internet) droid companion. While we don’t yet know what the actual narrative of the game will be or exactly what you’ll be doing, we do know that the galaxy of Outlaws it will be very, very big. Although not absurdly large.

In an interview with Edge magazine, the creative director of OutlawsJulian Gerighty, compared the size of the crafted planets in the game to the areas of Assassin’s Creed: Odysseyanother open world hit from Ubisoft.

“It is a basic analogy, but the size of a planet could be equivalent to two zones of Assassin’s Creed: OdysseyGerighty said. “It could be two or three zones. But it’s not this epic ‘recreate all of England’ approach.

Now, depending on which zones you are referring to, this could mean that the planets in Star Wars: Outlaws are quite large, or even incredibly huge, since some regions in odyssey they were small islands while others were gigantic fragments of ancient Greece. Based on what Gerighty told Edge, even a modest estimate probably means that some planets in Star Wars: Outlaws are several times larger than entire sets of Assassin’s Creedas Syndicate either Unity.

How big are the planets in Star Wars: Outlaws? When you compare the maps from those titles to recent open-world RPG entries in the series AC, you can see how much the places have grown over the years. For example, the map of London in Assassin’s Creed SyndicateA large and detailed playground, it fits easily into a small corner of the open world of Assassin’s Creed Origins. In fact, you can put a dozen copies of that world on Origins. and the map of Origins fits into the huge open Greek world of odyssey with plenty of room to spare. So when we talk about two or three regions of odysseyeven the medium-sized areas, we are dealing with vast digital areas.

Impressively, Gerighty also told Edge magazine that all the planets in Outlaws they are crafted by hand and not built via procedural generation, which is the opposite approach that Bethesda is taking for the hundreds of worlds in its epic RPG, Starfield. That game uses procedural generation to help complete your galaxy. In contrast, Gerighty says that Massive and Ubisoft are taking a “handcrafted” and “manageable” approach to the open world (or galaxy) in Outlaws. Of course, we don’t yet know how many worlds will appear in Outlawsalthough based on Gerighty’s comments, they are probably significantly fewer than the hundreds of planets in Starfield.

Of course, while the giant, handcrafted planets of Star Wars full of exciting quests and places to explore, I already feel tired trying to visualize these massive worlds the size of Assassin’s Creed. I really hope they are not filled with thousands of icons and symbols. I’d much rather have some empty space, areas to just travel through without stopping and spend four hours checking off items on an endless list. One can wait, right? At least we’ve learned that you can’t just fly your ship and land anywhere, but only at designated points on each planet, which suggests some contention.

Star Wars: Outlaws doesn’t have a specific release date, but Ubisoft says it will be out in 2024 and will be available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and pc.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: Do you know why it is “as big as a Assassin’s believe? because it is a Assassin’s Creed I rest my case.