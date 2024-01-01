The father of the singers Lupillo, Jenni, Rosie, Juan and Gustavo, Don Pedro Rivera was at the Alameda swapmeet, in Los Angeles, California, where he sold coffee soluble, he prepared drinks and even sang some songs for those who visited his girlfriend's stand, Nataly Rodríguez. The patriarch of the mythical family of singers of Mexican descent also greeted his fans and shared with his followers the benefits of the products that his partner sells.

The Mexican producer and singer, Don Pedro Rivera took on the task of supporting his partner in his coffee selling venture., so he accompanied her to her stall in the Alameda market, where the woman from Michoacán, Mexico, sells a variety of coffee, which she says is useful for losing weight. While many speculated that it could be a financial problem, the reality is that she only did it as an act of love.

The participation of Jenni Rivera's father did not go unnoticed by the visitors to the market, who came to greet Don Pedro, buy the products and even listen to him sing, because the musician performed some songs accompanied by a band and the shared in several videos through his official TikTok profile.

Don Pedro Rivera was married to Rosa Saavedra, from 1963 to 2002. It was with his first wife, with whom he became the father of his famous children. Then, in 2020, he married Juanita Ahumada, a woman younger than him, whom he announced that he was in the process of divorcing in 2022. At the end of 2023, the 79-year-old man's new romance with Nataly Rodríguez was made public.who is his current girlfriend.

The 79-year-old man would have met Nataly at the Alameda swap meet market in Los Angeles. Photo: TikTok @rodrigueznataly36

The romance between Don Pedro Rivera and Nataly Rodríguez



Jenni Rivera's father would have met his current girlfriend, Nataly Rodríguez, precisely at the Alameda swapmeeta market to which he is a regular, according to the entertainment program Sit down whoever can! The meeting happened at the end of September 2023 and by December of that same year, they made their relationship official through their social networks.