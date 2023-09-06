The Spanish player Jennifer Hermoso formalized her complaint on September 6 against the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for kissing her without consent after the victory of the Women’s World Cup in Sydney. The Prosecutor’s Office announced a complaint against the suspended manager.

Jennifer Hermoso takes a step for Justice to take action on the matter. This September 6, the international soccer player went before the Prosecutor to formalize her complaint for the non-consensual kiss that Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, gave her in Sydney after the ceremony for the achievement of the title of world champion for Spain.

The same Prosecutor’s Office had offered the athlete the possibility of denouncing Rubiales for a crime of sexual assault and now the entity announced that it will file a complaint against him in the framework of the case that has focused attention in recent weeks.

