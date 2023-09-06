Architecture, Battery and Charging, Software and Mobility: these are the four areas through which Volkswagen’s strategy regarding sustainable mobility unfolds, to which is added a renewed attention towards design, a fundamental distinctive element not only for vehicles, but also for the digital experience. It was Oliver Blume himself, CEO of the German giant, who illustrated the road at the IAA Mobility in Munich. “We are making good progress, and faster than expected. We have achieved numerous milestones, defined an important strategic path and achieved shared successes” said Blume. “We are systematically driving the transformation forward, in line with our ten-point plan, and constantly developing attractive profit pools in the field of sustainable mobility.”

Architecture: from MEB to PPE…

The mechatronic platforms underlying the vehicles are an integral part of the Volkswagen Group’s DNA. Experience in this area distinguishes the Group from the majority of players in the sector, giving it a competitive advantage and significant scalability potential across the ten main brands. Since 2012, around 45 million MQB-based vehicles have been built; with the MEB, the Company was one of the first to transfer the concept to the electric age, and since its introduction in 2020, more than 1.1 million 100% electric vehicles have been delivered, from five Group brands, built on this platform. After Ford, Mahindra could also use some MEB components for its vehicles. The next steps? In 2024, the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) will be launched, the second platform dedicated to zero-emission models: jointly developed by Audi and Porsche, it will have a powerful and efficient electric drivetrain with a range of over 600 kilometers, as well as an innovative battery and charging management with 800 volt technology. Audi Q6 e-tron, previewed at IAA Mobility, is the first car based on PPE.

… up to MEB+ and SSP

In 2025, however, the enhanced MEB+ platform will be introduced, with a further increase in autonomy and efficiency, equal to around 10%. The new 100% electric models from Volkswagen, Škoda and CUPRA with base prices below 25,000 euros will be the first to use it. In the medium term, the Volkswagen Group will switch to the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), which will be the only future reference platform and will integrate the electrical and electronic architecture. A solution that creates enormous potential in terms of standardization and scalability: over 40 million vehicles of all brands and segments will be built on an SSP basis.

Battery and Charging

Unlike many competitors, the Volkswagen Group has chosen to integrate the development and production of battery cells into its value chain with PowerCo, a Group company dedicated precisely to this business. The goal is to maintain a significant part of the value creation of a 100% electric vehicle within the Company. Reducing battery costs is one of the keys to the diffusion of electric mobility on a large scale; the key levers to succeed, reaching up to 50% less than the first generation MEB, are the unified cell developed by PowerCo, the standardized gigafactories and further technological innovations such as the dry coating process and a chemistry of ‘low cost’ cells without cobalt and nickel.

Software

A further priority of the Volkswagen Group is the constant expansion of its competencies, with the aim of being a point of reference in terms of user experience and satisfying customers all over the world. The approach, in this case, revolves around three fundamental elements: targeted development, strategic partnerships and efficient license management.

The new software generation E³ 1.2 will also make its debut with the Audi Q6 e-tron. In the near future it will be the turn of the E³ 2.0 software architecture; for this, CARIAD – the software company of the Volkswagen Group – will accelerate the entire development process by simplifying project organization and reducing complexity, through leaner processes and well-defined responsibilities. Operations will soon begin at the Software Defined Vehicle Hub (SDV), within which employees from CARIAD, Volkswagen and Audi will jointly develop vehicles with a completely software-centric vision.

Mobility

The fourth pillar of the Group’s strategy is the platform dedicated to mobility services. Created together with Europcar, it will cover all mobility needs – from hourly rental offers to long-term rental – and will also integrate third-party services, such as electric scooters and public transport, into a single app. The pilot project conducted in Vienna was successful, in a later stage the platform will be introduced in Germany and Europe.

The profit pool tied to mobility services is growing rapidly; forecasts project the size of the global market to be around 100 billion euros in 2030. And the investment planned by Volkswagen Financial Services in Bike Mobility Services (BMS), a branch of Pon, the Dutch partner of long-standing and leading bicycle manufacturer in the world. Many companies are expanding mobility services for their employees to include bicycles as an extension of the traditional corporate fleet; the Group intends to significantly expand its bicycle leasing business worldwide, with a focus on Europe and the United States.

The importance of design

Identity, coherence and innovation: these are the concepts to convey through design, one of the most important differentiating factors between brands. And that doesn’t just apply to vehicle exteriors and interiors, but also to the digital experience. For this reason, the Volkswagen Group will pay even greater attention to this aspect. Oliver Blume also underlined the importance of design in creating an emotional connection with customers: “Design is one of the factors that determine the success of our brands; each of them has its own personality. The design principles of the Group are oriented towards quality and greater brand differentiation, and the strategy in this area is based on the further development of established model series, technological flagship projects for electric vehicles and iconic products of the Volkswagen Group.” .

Source: Volkswagen way