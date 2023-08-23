Commission of the Federal Air Transport Agency launched an investigation into the crash of Embraer Legacy

A special commission of the Federal Air Transport Agency launched an investigation into the crash of an Embraer Legacy aircraft in the Tver region, on which businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin could allegedly be. The department announced this in Telegram.

“A specially created commission of the Federal Air Transport Agency has begun to investigate the circumstances and causes of the accident with the Embraer-135 aircraft (EBM-135BJ) that occurred on August 23 in the Tver Region,” the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

The Embraer aircraft that crashed in the Tver region belonged to the MNT-Aero company. As it became known, the company specializes in business transportation.

The plane crash near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region became known on the evening of August 23. The business jet was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were ten people on board, including three crew members and seven passengers. First, there are no survivors.