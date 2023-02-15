During filming of the series Netflix, “Merlina”, the actress Jenna Ortega experienced difficult moments while trying to adapt to the routine. She knows what she said about it.

One of the most popular series of Netflix it’s Wednesday”. This production stars a 20-year-old girl. We are talking about the American actress Jenna Ortega, who has participated in productions such as “Jane the virgin”, “You” and “Scream”. However, playing the remembered character from “Los locos Addams” brought difficult moments for Ortega.

As can be seen in the series, Wednesday possesses several talents. From playing the cello to practicing fencing. Therefore, preparing all those qualities of his character was not an easy task.

This was evidenced in a Netflix Q&A that took place last Monday, February 13. In relation to her routine, the young actress pointed out that she spent more than 10 hours a day on the set. “She would work 12-14 hour days, come home, go on Zoom, and take whatever class she had. Or she would arrive at my apartment and my cello teacher was already waiting for me, ”she said.

According to Variety, his fencing and cello classes began months before filming, but continued in Romania for eight months, the time the series filmed. “I didn’t sleep at all. I pulled my hair out,” Ortega said. “There are so many FaceTime calls my dad answered, where I was crying hysterically…” he added.

Also, the protagonist of “Wednesday” narrated that she was pressured to do the job with the cello despite the fact that director Tim Burton told her not to worry and that the scene would be great.

It should be noted that, as time progressed, they began to use doubles, since Pericles’ sister appeared in almost every scene. “I was determined to be as well prepared as possible because I wanted them to be able to use me,” she said.

When did “Wednesday” premiere on Netflix?

Tim Burton’s series premiered on November 23, 2022 on the streaming giant. To the satisfaction of the fans, it was announced on January 6 that there will be a second season.

“Wednesday”: cast