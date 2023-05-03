The American actress with Mexican roots, Jenna Ortega wanted to give a special touch to her time on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023 by choosing a look and makeup that included some winks to his famous fictional character’merlin Addams’ (‘Wednesday Addams’).

The protagonist of the Netflix series wednesday directed by Tim Burton, retained its dark essence in his participation in the Met Gala, but at the same time he showed a clear elegant and Parisian style with which he paid tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. The artist behind emblematic pieces from the Chanel firm was the subject of this gala, so the Sinaloan roots actress wanted to evoke a bit the history of Lagerfeld with a tweed dress and oxford shoes.

In her second participation in the philanthropic event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the famous 20-year-old gathered mystery, elegance and joviality in her dress made by Thom Browne that pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

Jenna Ortega wore a piece by designer Thom Browne for her second presentation at the Met Gala/ Photo: EFE.

Jenna Ortega’s outfit was mostly black, in an asymmetrical cut and with a medium-length tail (compared to those of other attendees). The front of her dress is short on the right side and ruffled with gold chain links and pearls at the bottom. In the part of her sleeves, white cuffs of a kind of shirt with a delicate brooch in a black bow and a little white on the front of the neck can be seen.

The actress of Sinaloa roots Jenna Ortega in her participation in the Met Gala 2023/ Photo: Instagram @jennaortega

The famous woman’s waist was very stylized with a high corset and complemented with a black bolero with pearl applications and golden chains. The internal base of the tail was in white, which gave a striking contrast to the dress inspired by the tweed legacy that characterized Karl Lagerfeld in Chanel pieces from the 90’s.

Transparent black stockings below the knee gave a sensual touch to the artist’s legs, who wore black and white patent leather Oxford shoes, with a high platform and heel.

Aspects of the look used by the interpreter of ‘Merlina’ at the Met Gala/ Photo: Instagram @jennaortega.

As for the makeup and hairstyle, Jenna Ortega did not miss the opportunity to use a cat eye liner and peach-toned lips with a subtle glossy effect. Her hair was more relaxed and with a very Parisian touch held in a half ponytail and with locks in front and fringe.

On this occasion, the hair of the interpreter of ‘Merlina’ was not entirely black, but rather wore some coppery brown tones, but with dark roots. In his case, they only added a slight wave at the ends of the hair.

To finish off her look, Jenna added a French manicure with an almond-shaped nail design and black tips. Continuing with the range of the concept and color of her wardrobe, but also with one of the tones that characterizes her character from the Netflix fiction, and that at the same time was so representative of the honored designer Karl Lagerfeld.