The National Police has launched an investigation into the death of the young woman from Gijón, Claudia González, who took her own life on Friday when she was only 20 years old after denouncing that she had been a victim of bullying, as established in the protocol in case of suicides. According to sources from the Gijón Police Station, the Judicial Police Brigade began on Saturday morning -once the body was recovered from the cliff of Cerro de Santa Catalina in the Asturian city- the appropriate inquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the event. resulting in death.

“As in all cases of death by suicide, they proceed to take a statement from those around them and collect the appropriate data that can shed light on the investigation,” police sources say. The objective is to clarify whether or not there are indications of criminality that may have influenced Claudia’s decision to decide to take her own life.

Thus, Claudia’s parents, brother and the closest circle will give a statement to the agents to explain the situation she had suffered in recent years and if there were triggers, as the girl herself denounced through a letter published on her networks. and the mother also pointed out during her speech at the funeral held on Monday at the Corazón de María school.

The police report, as well as the proceedings, will be forwarded to the investigating court that was performing guard functions over the weekend. The Prosecutor’s Office has also begun investigations that will purify responsibilities regarding suicide and the alleged case of bullying.

In 2014, the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against three students from the Santo Ángel school, also in Gijón, for crimes against moral integrity, harassment and insults against Carla, who a year earlier had taken her own life by throwing herself into the sea after being a victim of bullying. . After the investigation to try to prove who of their classmates could have actively participated in the events, four minors were identified, although one of them on that date had not yet turned 14 -so she has no criminal responsibility. -.

Review of protocols



The sad death will also serve to review the protocols for action in educational facilities in Asturias. And it is hoped that it will also help raise awareness in society about this scourge and that the educational community denounce any situation of bullying that may occur in the classroom to avoid a repetition of an episode as tragic as the one experienced these days.

At least, that is what the president of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, requested on Tuesday, who stressed the importance of young people who are suffering from this type of episode not hesitate to ask for help and seek the support of specialists, as he assures that he He did the same in his adolescence, going to the psychologist. «You have to lose the fear of asking for help when someone needs support. I went to the psychologist as a teenager and it was the best decision I made in my life,” the president reiterated.

But Barbón went one step further and also called for the involvement of the other members of the educational community, calling on students, professionals and family members to report incidents of bullying. «I want to make a complaint about this school bullying and emphasize the urgent need for it to be denounced by those of us who are part of society. Those of you who are in an educational center, the teachers, the families… This cannot be silenced and of course we are going to have to do much more there, “Barbón declared in a meeting with the educational and student community of the Principality.