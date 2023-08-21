A storm that fell in the early hours of this Sunday, August 20, in Barrancabermeja became the prelude to the second edition of the Half Marathon of the Sun, in which they were imposed Jeison Suarez and Kellys Arias.

Jeison, a runner from the Asics Elite Team, managed the race from the beginning, taking advantage of the fact that he knew the route and that the weather conditions favored him, although the morning in Barranque was cool, never exceeding 23 degrees Celsius.

In the lot of the pointers, in addition to Jeison, were Wilson Sáenz, second last year; the ‘Olympic’ Andres Ruiz; Adrian Florez, from Equipo Porvenir, and master Rito López, who withstood the passage of the elites for almost six kilometers and ultimately won his category.

And when Rito began to drop, the lot also stretched, after a change of pace by Jeison, who, after going through the first of the two laps of the 10.5 km circuit, already had an advantage of about 100 meters over the rest. of rivals.

strong rhythm

Meanwhile, in the women’s race, the local Ana Joaquina Rondon, who had won last year in the 10 kilometers, started with a pace below 3:40 min per kilometer, which made a dent among the other competitors, and at kilometer 5 she was already leading alone, while behind Kellys Arias, from the Valle League, and also Santandereans began to pick up Diana Marcela Suárez and Monserrat Sanabria.



And although the temperature was not high, the amateur athletes and the folkloric groups stationed at different points of the route warmed the atmosphere among the runners, who even stopped to dance to the rhythm of cumbia, especially in the Negra Soledad bandstand, where there were folkloric groups.

And in the middle of that party, the elites were already taking the second turn, with the race almost defined in favor of Jeison, who opened up a bigger and bigger light, this time followed by Andrés Ruiz, and further back, Wilson Sáenzand in that same order they presented themselves at the finish line.

Jeison won with a time of 1:07:01, followed by Andrés Ruiz, with 1:08:00, and Wilson Sáenz, with 1:09:23.

Meanwhile, in the ladies’ race, Kellys maintained her steady pace in search of reaching the local Ana Joaquina, an objective she achieved before going through the first lap at the finish line, located in the Cristo Petrolero sector.

From that moment on, he just had to keep up the pace loosely, so as not to spend more than necessary and wait for Ana Joaquina to give in. And so it happened, because when the race averaged kilometer 15, Kellys was already alone at the top and so she reached the finish line, to achieve her first victory, after the birth of her son, just four months ago.

Photo: Barrancabermeja Half Marathon Press

In the end, Kellys prevailed with a time of 1:21:58, followed by Ana Joaquina Rondón, with 1:23:33 and Diana Marcela Suárez, with 1:29:36.

The Half Marathon of the Sun also had the 10 kilometer race, in which more than 500 athletes participated and which left Stefany López, from the Porvenir team, and Edinson bernalof the Armed Forces.

Nearly 1,500 runners from the main categories participated in the sports event, among them several athletes from other cities, who see Barrancabermeja as a great city to challenge themselves and enjoy a great show.

So much so that many have already stated that they are in the 2024 edition, which hopes to have new categories, for minors, seeking to promote athletics among the new generations, as Club Corredera, organizer of the race, and Inderba want. , which also has among its objectives, promoting healthy lifestyle habits.

Results

21 km men:

Jeison Suarez, Asics Elite Team, 1:07:01

Andrés Ruiz, Goal, 1:8:00

Wilson Saenz, Cundinamarca, 1:09:23

Results 21 km ladies:

Kellys Arias, Valle, 1:21:58

Ana Joaquina Rondón, Santander, 1:23:33

Diana Marcela Suárez, Santander, 1:29:36

Men’s 10 km results:

Edinson Bernal, Armed Forces, 31:37

Javier Peñaloza, North Santander, 31:38

Yhon Escamilla, Santander, 31:53

Results 10 km ladies:

Stefany López, Future Team, 37:58

Leidy Carvajal, Antioquia, 41:14

Lizeth Barbosa, Santander, 45:48

