What does going “green” actually mean? For the global shipping industry, this is perhaps a fraught question. Three and a half years ago, shipping—which carries more than 80% of world trade—underwent a massive change: the dirty, cheap marine fuel that had been relied on for so long was banned, and less polluting alternatives appeared on the market. The new base will reduce sulfur emissions from ships, reduce acid rain and prevent hundreds of thousands of premature deaths as the air becomes cleaner.
However, some scientists have linked this same regulation to rising ocean temperatures, which could eventually kill marine life, help melt sea ice and lead to stronger hurricanes. But identifying and measuring cause and effect is not always easy when it comes to climate. There are a lot of factors that can affect the ocean temperature.
Shipping isn’t the only element in the controversy over measures that are supposed to help the planet. Destroying natural habitats – or substituting food crops – for growing feedstocks for biofuels has long been controversial, as has highly questionable carbon offsets for corporate emissions. In the case of shipping, industry’s sulfur emissions – while causing health and environmental problems – also have a cooling effect on the climate: both reflect sunlight and increase the formation of reflective clouds.
These concepts were known before the organization came into effect. The Maritime Pollution Control Rule reduced the allowable sulfur content of marine fuel from 3.5% to 0.5% (unless the ship has installed a special cleaning unit on board, known as a scrubber). This would translate to an overall reduction of 77% in sulfur oxide emissions from ships. As of January 1, 2020, more than half a million premature deaths were expected to be averted by 2025 from lung cancer and cardiovascular disease alone. It will also help prevent acid rain and ocean acidification, benefiting crops, forests and aquatic species. The rule was adopted by the global regulator of shipping, the International Maritime Organization, which currently has 175 member states. Asked how much thought is being given to ocean warming, a spokesperson for the organization said last week that the focus was “on the health benefits”.
It is possible that the rule set by the International Maritime Organization in 2020, which has become known as IMO 2020, will add about 0.2 degrees Celsius to the North Atlantic region, and thus it may have contributed to a record rise in temperatures, according to Robert Roddy. Chief Scientist at the nonprofit Berkeley Earth Foundation. Thomas Smith, a scientist at the London School of Economics, also pointed to the base effect, saying in an email that “some” warming was an inevitable consequence.
The exceptional warmth this year was not limited to the North Atlantic. Maritime heat waves hit the Mediterranean this summer. Overall, the global average sea surface temperature – defined as the global ocean outside the pole, from 60°S to 60°N – reached a record high of 20.96°C on July 31.
Estimating the effect of ship emissions on temperatures in the Atlantic was also complicated by the lack of Saharan dust as well as the aftermath of the “massive Canadian bushfires,” according to a report released in August by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Observatory. “There will undoubtedly be long-term effects from reduced sulfur dioxide emissions,” said Richard Engelin, deputy director of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service. But this will require dedicated research to understand the impact of sulfur changes. Changes in dust or black carbon have a more tangible impact in the short term.” Overall, 90% of the global warming that occurred in recent decades has been absorbed by the global ocean as a result of the increase in greenhouse gases.
Shipping is responsible for a large portion of those emissions, generating more than 1 billion tonnes of emissions in 2018. Last month, the International Maritime Organization set new targets for reduction, including reaching net zero emissions of greenhouse gases “by 2050 or Near him”. It is also working to set rules to change the behavior of shippers. Meanwhile, the EU is including shipping in an emissions trading scheme that starts next year. The IMO’s 2000 rule isn’t the only “green” part of the shipping industry that has sparked controversy.
Some ships now run on LNG. While this not only emits less carbon dioxide, it also emits methane, a major contributor to global warming. Ultimately, while shipping is slowly moving toward net-zero emissions, future discussions of the work of the International Maritime Organization and others will likely not focus on whether the new rule is truly “green.” The question is likely to be: Are they “green” enough?
