The contestant of GH Duo He opened up to his partner Maica about the romantic relationship he had with Carlos Constanzia, her boyfriend. Alejandra Rubio. “In January I left him and in February he started with the girl“explained Jeimy Báez.

“It was very fast and when he started with her he wrote to me and told me that I would always be the love of his life,” said the young woman. “He told me that I couldn’t believe what was happening to us.“He added, pointing out that she left him while she was in love with him.

During the gala, Ion Aramendi He spoke to Jeimy in the confessional to confirm that what he had said was true. “He He told me that I was the love of his life hours before the photos came out that he was with her,” Báez reaffirmed.

On set, Frank Blanco spoke: “I did one of the first interviews with him and I saw the messages“It’s true that it overlapped.” Suso Álvarez, for his part, denied it. “I should get over what happened“Alejandra is very calm,” he criticized Carmen BorregoAlejandra’s aunt.

“I was with her at that time and I saw all the messages, Jeimy wasn’t going to get back with him and he’s over it, but The love you have felt for someone cannot go away in two seconds.even if you are bad,” Paloma defended her friend.