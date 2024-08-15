The preliminary assessment opened by NHTSA against Tesla in 2020 for alleged fraud ends with no results. front suspension failures. An investigation that involved just under 75,000 EVs from the brand led by Elon Musk, and which was closed a few days ago by the same organization that deals with safety on US roads for, one might say, “lack of evidence“.

NHTSA closes preliminary assessment

NHTSA had in fact received a series of complaints regarding a potential problem with the front suspension links in the 2015-2017 Tesla Model S and 2016-2017 Tesla Model X models. According to the reports, a front connection faulty, crucial component of a vehicle’s suspension system, could have caused further damage to other components of the vehicle. But that’s not the case with Tesla, as the agency closed the investigation because none of this had any real evidence during the tests carried out.

Tesla in the crosshairs

Reuters, citing Tesla documents and interviews with customers and former employees of the company, recalls how in December last year tens of thousands of owners of electric cars from the US brand had reported experiencing premature failures in suspension or steering components since 2016. At the time, Elon Musk’s car company had defended itself by attacking drivers and trying to blame them.

There is no shortage of reports

A clarification: the closure of the preliminary assessment does not mean that there were no safety problems, so much so that the agency’s records show how Tesla received nine reminders in the United States for steering and suspension problems since 2018. But not only that: the NHTSA itself has made it known in this sense that it has been reported a single minor accident and no injuries associated with the 426 cases of front suspension linkage failures, adding that most of these occurred at a maximum speed of 25 km/h, perhaps during parking phases.