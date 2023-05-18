The Jeffrey Epstein case continues to uncover new findings, suspects, involved, and agreements that resolve legal disputes to avoid any relationship with the infamous billionaire.

The most recent achievement for the victims in their battle for justice was announced this Wednesday, as a major multinational bank paid $75 million to settle a lawsuit that weighs against them that entangles them with Epstein ..

the whistleblowers accuse Deutsche Bank of allegedly facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

The American newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, has revealed that Deutsche Bank AG, a major international bank based in Germany, has reached a settlement regarding a lawsuit against you thatthat entangles the company with the infamous Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit was filed in 2022 before a court in New York by a woman along with several complainants.

The complainants claimed that Deutsche Bank did business with the billionaire for half a decade, and also, according to the American newspaper, they were aware of their sex trafficking activities.

The lawsuit was also fileda, almost identically, against another financial institution such as JP Morgan.

The British Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of knowing and supporting the sex trafficking network of the deceased magnate Jeffrey Epstein.

The law firm Edwards Pottinger said after the agreement that “it will allow dozens of survivors of Jeffrey Epstein to achieve restore your trust in our justice systemknowing that all the people and entities that facilitated Epstein’s sex trafficking operations will ultimately be held accountable.”

Deutsche Bank had already paid a fine of 150 million dollars in 2020 (133 million euros), when the financial services regulator of the State of New York (DFS) accused of not having been vigilant enough in his dealings with Jeffrey. Epstein.

Sarah Ransome is one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein's pedophile ring.

“We recognize that we made a mistake in accepting Epstein as a client in 2013 as well as the weaknesses in our procedures,” a company spokesperson then reacted.

Epstein was a billionaire and sexual abuser who took his own life in August 2019shortly after being caught in the middle of an investigation that uncovered the horrors of a giant sex trafficking network that also involved millionaires of all kinds.

With his suicide, Epstein took with him key information for the investigation; however, new lawsuits from victims arise and the authorities continue to find suspects in this gigantic network.

