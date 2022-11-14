Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to donate most of his $124 billion net worth to charity, he said in a statementinterview at the Cnn in which he explained that with his fortune he intends to finance the fight against climate change and support for people who “can unify humanity in the face of profound social and political divisions”. The announcement comes after the multi-billionaire was targeted by critics who accused him of failing to sign the Giving Pledge, a pledge signed by hundreds of the world’s wealthiest people who pledged to donate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes. The biggest challenge now is figuring out how to distribute the vast fortune. Jeff Bezos refused to state a specific percentage or provide concrete details on where the portion he decided to donate was likely to be spent.

He has previously committed $10 billion over 10 years, or about 8% of his current net worth, to the Bezos Earth Fund, a fund to fight climate change and protect nature, of which he has been chairman since he stepped down. from the role of CEO of Amazon (but of which he still owns 10% of the capital). Although Bezos is now the executive chairman of Amazon, he is still involved in greening the company. Amazon is in fact one of more than 300 companies that have committed to reduce their carbon footprint by 2040 according to the principles of the Paris Agreement on climate, despite its environmental impact growing by 18% in 2021, as a reflection of the boom had during the pandemic. “Doing philanthropy isn’t easy,” Bezos said in the interview. “There are so many ways to donate that turn out to be ineffective. So you have to think carefully and you have to have brilliant people in the team.”