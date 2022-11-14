xXx – The return of Xander Cage: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Monday 14 November 2022, at 21.20 on Italia 1 airs xXx – The return of Xander Cage, a 2017 film directed by DJ Caruso, starring Vin Diesel. The film is the third chapter of the series that began in 2002. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Xander Cage, a lover of extreme sports, believed to be long dead, returns from his voluntary exile and is recruited by the CIA to capture Xiang and recover a powerful weapon known as Pandora’s Box, which can control satellites and bypass any security code. Xander then assembles a trusted team and finds himself embroiled in a deadly conspiracy of corruption among the world’s governments, including insiders in his own country. NSA agent Augustus Gibbons attempts to recruit soccer player Neymar Jr. for the xXx program when a satellite crashes in Brazil, seemingly killing them both. Shortly thereafter, a team of four skilled people led by Xiang infiltrate a highly guarded CIA office in New York City and recover “Pandora’s Box,” a device that is capable of controlling satellites to crash into specific locations as warheads. . CIA agent Jane Marke tracks down former xXx agent Xander Cage, who faked his death and was living in self-imposed exile in the Dominican Republic, and convinces him to return to active duty to retrieve the device.

xXx – The return of Xander Cage: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of xXx – Return of Xander Cage, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vin Diesel as Xander Cage

Samuel L. Jackson as Agent Augustus Eugene Gibbons

Toni Collette: Jane Marke

Nina DobrevRebecca ‘Becky’ Clearidge

Donnie Yen as Xiang

Deepika Padukone as Serena Unger

Kris Wu: Harvard ‘Nicks’ Zhou

Ruby RoseAdele Wolff

Tony JaaTalon

Nicky Jam: Lazarus

Rory McCannTennyson

Al Sapienza: CIA director

Michael BispingHawk

Ariadna Gutierrez as Gina Roff

Hermione CorfieldAinsley

Tony GonzalezPaul Donovan

Héctor AníbalCaptain Swat

Ice Cube: Darius Stone

Neymar: Himself

Streaming and TV

Where to see xXx – Return of Xander Cage on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Monday 14 November 2022 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.