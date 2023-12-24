José Ramón Alonso Trigueros Sunday, December 24, 2023, 16:44



Jeep will close 2023 with more than 10,000 units sold, which means a growth of 26.9% compared to 2022. The arrival of the Avenger has had a special influence on these good results, which alone has added 4,212 registrations in the year. accumulated as of November, of which 490 correspond to their electric versions, 11.6% of the total.

From the brand, confidence in the Avenger will continue fully for the next year thanks to the e-Hybrid, with a 1.2T MHEV engine. In this new version and thanks to a battery that recharges during the different driving phases, this hybrid technology offers additional torque at low speeds and a 15% reduction in consumption.

Regarding more consolidated models, the Jeep Renegade achieves 2,855 registrations, while the Compass reaches 2,646 registered units.

Vehicles equipped with 4xe or 100% electric plug-in hybrid technology already represent, with 2,692 registered units, 26.9% of the brand's sales in Spain.

In 2024, in addition to the new engine of the Avenger, the renewals of the Renegade and the Compass will arrive, in addition to more specific data on what are today concepts, the Wagoneer S and the Recon, which for the moment are two concepts on which they will be based future models.