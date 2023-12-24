Driving during winter conditions can be both scary and dangerous for travelers. The winter stormsbad weather and slippery conditions They are responsible for almost half a million accidents and more than 2,000 road deaths each winteraccording to an investigation by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Given this, it is crucial that drivers know the safety rules for dealing with emergencies and be cautious when driving in adverse weather conditions.

This automobile association offers tips for dealing with these types of problems and encourages caution when driving in adverse weather conditions. That is why, for driving in cold climates, suggests having in the car inputs to face the temperatures.

Key points for driving in the snow

You should have non-perishable food, water, warm clothing, a flashlight, ice scraper, blankets, a first aid kit and other things you think you may need. Additionally, you need to ensure that the tires are properly inflated and in good condition.

Another recommendation is to stay home if it is not strictly necessary to go out. And if necessary, recommend driving slowly to have less traction on snow or ice-covered asphalt, and thus avoid skids and accidents. Something crucial is to maintain a considerable distance between cars, since this margin will give enough room to maneuver or stop without causing an accident.

At the same time, the vehicle must be inspected to ensure that it is in perfect condition. Check the weather forecast to schedule trips when it is most optimal and be in constant contact with other people, giving information about departure and arrival times, as well as the route to take.

What to do if I get stuck during the snow?

The AAA also offers steps to follow in case of stagnationhighlighting that The most important thing is to stay in the vehicle. This works as a temporary shelter and makes it easier to be located by rescuers, which is why they do not recommend walking in a storm, since it is easy to lose sight of the car and get lost.

What to do with the car if I want to drive during a snow day

For this point it is important to make yourself visible. It is recommended to place a brightly colored cloth on the antenna or on top of a window to signal that you are in trouble. If the traffic jam occurred during the night, It is a good idea to turn on the lights to be visible to rescuers..

You must ensure that the exhaust pipe is clear, as if it is blocked it can allow deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak into the passenger compartment while the engine is running. Also, staying warm is essential. If you do not have the appropriate clothing, you can use mats, newspapers or anything else that provides a little warmth. And finally, you must take care of the fuel: only turn on the engine and the heater long enough to warm up.