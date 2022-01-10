Jeep presented, this Monday (10), a video of the New Jeep Renegade, which reveals the car and the design changes inside and out.

The new model has Trail Rated off-road capability, in addition to a new T270 Turbo Flex engine for the 4×2 and 4×4 versions, informs the automaker in a statement. The video shows that the model is equipped with the new engine in vehicles with two types of traction.

Among the novelties, the grille and the new headlights with Daytime Running Light (DRL) in motion with arrow function, panel with 8.4″ multimedia center, steering wheel, Full Digital instrument panel, sunroof and hood with sticker. of the Trailhawk version. The seats also have the Trailhawk logo with red stitching.

+ William Bonner increases classic car collection with a model that can reach R$ 100 thousand

“The Trail Rated seal ensures that the vehicle excels in traction, submersion, articulation, maneuverability and ground clearance. The car will bring even more performance, technology and safety. It is worth mentioning that, even with some innovations in the design, it will maintain all its iconicity”, says Jeep, in a note.

According to the automaker, more than 350 thousand units of the Jeep Renegade have been sold since the model began to be produced in Brazil, in 2015. The company did not inform the value or the date of arrival of the new model in stores.

Watch the Renegade 2023 presentation video here.

