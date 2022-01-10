By Sudarshan Varadhan

CHENNAI, India (Reuters) – Foxconn will reopen an iPhone factory in southern India on Wednesday, Indian government officials and a lawmaker in the region where the facility is located said.

Foxconn’s factory in the city of Sriperumbudur, near the capital of Tamil Nadu state, Chennai, employs about 17,000 people but was closed on December 18 after protests that erupted after 250 of its workers suffered food poisoning.

K Selvaperunthagai, a member of the state assembly in the region, said Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, MK Stalin, told the assembly on Friday night that the site will reopen on Wednesday.

Apple said on Monday that Foxconn’s factory in India remains on a trial basis, adding that it will continue to monitor conditions in workers’ dormitories and cafeterias, along with independent auditors.

Work will resume on Wednesday with nearly 100 people and it could take more than two months for full capacity to be reached, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Selvaperunthagai told Reuters the state government will build a hostel with the capacity to house tens of thousands of workers from various industries to address concerns about dormitory and dining standards in the region.

“The government of course does not want such incidents to happen again,” he said.

