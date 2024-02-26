Korea | A record number of Russian asylum seekers arrived in South Korea

About a third of all asylum seekers who arrived in South Korea in 2023 were Russians.

Last more than 5,700 Russian asylum seekers arrived in South Korea.

It is five times more than in 2022, according to a report prepared by the South Korean government. It is also approximately the same as between the years 1994 and 2019 in total.

The share of Russians among all those who applied for asylum in South Korea is by far the largest: more than 30 percent. Only 1.7 percent of applications made by Russians were accepted – although that is not very much lower than the average in South Korea: 2.06 percent.

About the report it is not clear why the Russians have arrived in South Korea.

Korean newspaper The Korea Herald however, he estimates that the rise is due to the fear of a new business launch. According to the report, the most common reason given for an asylum application was “political opinions”. More than 4,500 applicants singled out resistance to invitations as the reason. Other reasons were religion, membership in a social group, family reunification and race.

After the Russians, the largest number of asylum seekers arrived from Kazakhstan, China, Malaysia and India.

Last the year's trend regarding Russian asylum seekers has continued since the beginning of 2024, says US media CNN.

In 2022, five Russian men were stranded at Incheon Airport near Seoul, the capital of South Korea, while they were trying to escape a business promotion. South Korea's Ministry of Justice refused to accept the men's asylum applications, so the men ended up spending more than five months at the airport.

In total, it is estimated that at least hundreds of thousands of Russians have left their homeland since Russia launched its major invasion of Ukraine two years ago.