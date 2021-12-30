“I still won something”, says the Eurovision candidate jokingly, referring to his 23rd place during the Eurovision Song Contest this year. “Fuck the Eurovision Song Contest, this is much more fun to win”, presenter Emma Wortelboer tells him.

Macrooy leaves Lisa Loeb behind, among others, with his win. Last season’s Smartest Man winner had just as many points, but was less quick to answer. Handbiker Jetze Plat finished in last place. Marcel van Roosmalen, Lale Gül, Edson da Graça and Lucille Werner also played along.