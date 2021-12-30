The security forces fired live ammunition at a protest called to reject the coup on October 25, causing four fatalities and dozens of injuries, according to the Central Committee of Doctors of Sudan. The situation takes place in the midst of accusations to the military government of having cut telephone and Internet services.

A day of protests against the military government in Khartoum and other cities in the country was repressed with live ammunition, causing four deaths and dozens of gunshot wounds, according to the Central Committee of Doctors of Sudan, an organization that counts the casualties due to repression in That country.

It was the eleventh round of demonstrations rejecting the coup that ended the fragile Sudanese transition to democracy, by removing Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on October 25, and then reinstating him in power, but under military tutelage.

“Our position is clear, we oppose any negotiation, alliance or concession with the military,” said Shahinaz Gamal, a protester quoted by the AP news agency. “We left today to overthrow this council (military power) and have a democratic civilian government later,” he added.

A march advances through the streets of Khartoum, as part of the demonstrations called since October 25 to reject the coup, December 30, 2021 © AP / Marwan Ali

Tens of thousands of people marching from Omdurman and Bahri to the presidential palace in Khartoum, but two kilometers from the goal, were attempted by security forces with tear gas and stun grenades after protesters overcame bridge closures. and road blocks, the repression became stronger, according to witnesses.

The Central Committee of Doctors called on doctors close to Omdurman and Khartoum to be present in hospitals to treat the wounded, many of whom are “in critical condition”, and denounced that militias allied to the military government They have intercepted both ambulances and medical personnel traveling on their own, to prevent them from helping the victims.

Communications lock activated throughout Sudan

The day, which joins a series of practically daily protests to reject the coup, took place in the midst of a communication blockade ordered by the National Telecommunications Corporation, as confirmed by the Reuters agency, citing sources from a telephone company.

National and international calls were cut, both from landlines and mobiles, as well as Internet service across the country, according to London-based portal Netblock, which monitors access to networks globally.

“Confirmed: Mobile internet disrupted in Sudan at 10am local time ahead of new planned pro-democracy protests; network data shows service outage as protesters gather to challenge Oct 25 military coup “Netblock said on Twitter.

However, some protesters managed to post images of the protests on social media.

Likewise, correspondents for the Saudi television stations Al Arabiya and Al Hadath had their equipment confiscated, and their journalists and cameramen were beaten by security forces.

Fifty victims since the coup

The protests have been a constant since October 25, and the Central Committee of Physicians counted at 52 the number of fatalities in demonstrations against the coup. On Saturday there was another intense day of demonstrations that left more than 200 injured, six of them from gunshots, according to the organization.

International pressure forced the military regime to restore Hamdok’s functions, but pro-democracy movements have rejected that formula, insisting that the transition be led by an entirely civilian government.

Image capture from a video posted on social media of protesters chanting slogans and displaying banners as they cry out for democracy in the north of Khartoum, December 30, 2021 © Reuters / Screenshot

This week, the Sovereign Council of Sudan, appointed in 2019 to protect the passage to democracy, restored the arrest, detention and embargo functions of the intelligence services.

With Reuters, AP and EFE