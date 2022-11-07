Jean Pierre Magnet premieres The New Music of Peru and with it a tribute to the Ballumbrosio family. “’Carmencita’ is in honor of El Carmen de Chincha and I am making it very happy with César, Camilo, Chebo, Lucy and María Ballumbrosio, with the five of them”, he comments by phone. “I am paying him this tribute because I have met Don Amador and the mother of 15 children, Adelina (Guadalupe), in their house, I have met all their children. In this case, I have written this version especially for them, it has a theatrical part and it lasts 14 minutes”.

The saxophonist started this project in quarantine and says he thought: “I’m going to do what I feel like doing.” He has brought together 24 musicians for his new orchestra (Magnet Music Orchestra) and a song that he will premiere dedicated to his friend, the percussionist Alex Acuna. “I have been preparing this music since 2020, when the pandemic began. I began to write different music, without molds of form or time, or instrumentation. I didn’t pay attention to what instrument made up the orchestra, but rather what instrument sounded in the orchestration. I started with a song by my son Lucien, who sent me a very nice song. He is not a musician, he works in Trujillo, but he has music inside. It’s an electronic medium genre.”

He defines the new music of Peru as a “unique” proposal that brings together violins, a trumpet, panpipes, electric guitar, among other instruments. “It’s unique because of the sonorities that are going to come out of it, there’s a charango too, there are colors of rock, of jazz.”

Magnet announced that one of his projects is to record that concert and present it abroad. “I particularly want to do it. I have obtained donations through a cultural association with which I am working to finance a recording of very good quality, to offer this product to theaters around the planet, ”adds the musician who wrote his memoir in quarantine.

For him, despite the absence of concerts for more than a year, this stage has been one of “great creativity” and he announces another project, ‘Chabuca forever’. “The last two years for me are the happiest years of my life. I have received a very creative attitude towards my present and future days and I am very blessed by Jesus Christ”, says Magnet after adding that he will tour Europe with Peru Jazz. “Every day he gives me a miracle, it’s true, and with that enthusiasm that I receive, with that push, I’m doing this concert, these tours. There is a lot of creativity, it is like a drizzle from the sky”.

On the other hand, he congratulated the Peruvians nominated for the Latin Grammy. “I congratulate you and to receive that (the award) is to cry for a while with joy. I hope they vote for them. I thought you sent your album and 100 or 200 people listened to it, but that’s not the case”.

Magnet will have two presentations (this 18 and 19) at the Gran Teatro Nacional. “It’s something I’ve done musically, it’s the most straight from my heart and soul. I want to be truly known as a musician. This is the most intense, the most beautiful thing I’ve ever done in my life.”