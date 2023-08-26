—Some of you may wonder: ‘Who is this man? What is he doing here?’ I’m monreal.

The senator from Morena knows that not everyone knows him where he is going to campaign. At the Mexico City airport almost no one has come up to greet Ricardo Monreal. They do not recognize him or have not wanted to speak to him. The same when arriving at the airport in Acapulco, Guerrero. He passes among the people as an ordinary person, without pain or glory. In a restaurant in this port he summons a dozen journalists, with whom he talks for half an hour. The logistics team that accompanies him in three white vans to his campaign events in this southern state of Mexico is almost larger. Monreal then goes to the municipality of San Marcos, on the Guerrero coast, an hour away. There the local carriers organize a meeting with around 500 people. On the road trip, at a military checkpoint, three uniformed men with weapons stop the truck where the senator is going. At the checkpoint, a soldier with a notebook in hand asked who was traveling there.

“Me,” a voice is heard from the passenger seat.

-What her name? the soldier questions, scrutinizing the speaker.

—Ricardo Monreal —answers The soldier writes down.

“And what are you, or what do you do?”

“I am a senator of the Republic,” he answers. The soldier scores again and lets it through.

Monreal (Zacatecas, 62 years old) agreed to allow EL PAÍS to accompany him aboard his truck on the way from Acapulco to San Marcos, last Wednesday. There were three days left until the end of the period in which the caps de Morena could campaign throughout the country. In the almost 70 days that this stage has lasted, Monreal has visited 150 municipalities in 32 states. His campaign, in view of the survey with which the Morenista presidential candidacy will be defined, has been intense, but it has not been enough to raise his popularity figures. Most polls place the legislator in the last place, far behind his co-religionists Claudia Sheinbaum, former head of government of Mexico City; Marcelo Ebrard, former Secretary of Foreign Affairs, and Adán Augusto López, former Secretary of the Interior.

The senator sticks a sticker on a taxi. Rodrigo Oropeza

Monreal is aware of his circumstance. “I’m not naive,” he says. He is sure that his disadvantage is due solely to the fact that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the party’s moral leader and great driver of the succession, prevented him from participating in the internal contest on equal terms with the other three for two years. aspirants.

—Why would I think that I am up in the polls, if, of the four, I am the most pecked at by the president? the senator claims. They were two years in which he praised, promoted, every day his three ‘brothers’: Claudia, Adán, Marcelo (and Claudia more). I am invited, but in fourth place, already very outraged by the president himself. He ripped me off. I am aware of that.

“Why did you agree to participate, knowing that you were so disadvantaged?”

—Because I fought for my inclusion, against all odds. And cleverly the president accepted that I enter when I was already on the canvas, exhausted, pecked. He knew that he was no longer going to be able to recover my levels of acceptance within Morena. In other words, the president played it well. Because they closed the door on me so I wouldn’t go anywhere, to accept the president’s rules of the game. That’s the truth.

—What did López Obrador gain by including you in the race?

—He gained opening and, above all, legitimization, although the floor was not going to be matched in the last 70 days. It is that the president, with his gestures, with his actions, pampered Claudia more, and that is reflected in the polls. Morena’s militancy is very special. The president’s word is sacred. If he speaks well of someone, he raises it; if he speaks ill of someone, he destroys him. His word is very strong. That’s what happened with Claudia: she got on it, and there’s no way to get it off of her. She got me down, and there’s no way to get me up. How am I going to go up, if I come from two years of fighting with the president? And still, I accepted.

—So you are aware of where you are in the polls?

-I am conscious.

-What place is that?

“I don’t know, but obviously not a good one. Now that I’m touring the country, people behaved very well, but it’s not enough for me.

Monreal has already found out why López Obrador put such a radical distance between them, destroying the relationship of 26 years of friendship that they built as leftist militants. It was a “palace intrigue”, he maintains. “Someone” told the president that he was responsible for the disastrous defeat of Morena in the 2021 elections in Mexico City, when the party lost a good number of mayoralties to the opposition and put the hegemony of the party at risk. Left in the capital. That “someone”, speaking in López Obrador’s ear, accused the senator of playing in favor of the PAN, PRI and PRD alliance in that election. The president swallowed the lie (something that, by the way, reveals what he believes Monreal is capable of). “It was an intrigue that affected me for two years, but I do not admit, nor do I accept, having a minimum of responsibility in that defeat,” he says.

Monreal before speaking at the meeting held in San Marcos. Rodrigo Oropeza

One day he was finally able to have his reunion with López Obrador, so longed for by the senator. He was at the National Palace on June 8. It was a one-on-one meeting, lasting 40 minutes. “Our conversation was enjoyable, with anecdotes and commitments, in the sense that we need to continue the transformation process, that we all need it. We talked in depth, in a friendly way, as if nothing had happened in the past two years, ”he says.

—Did you talk to him about his political aspirations?

—I told him that I was going to participate, that I understood how he was [el desequilibrio]but he was going to fight. And he told me: “I’m not going to get involved, because I want to maintain the moral authority for the whole process, I can’t lean towards anyone, but you must understand me.” I didn’t ask for anything. Obviously I came from a cold, a freeze, a two-year hiatus. I understood it very well.

Monreal, who has already been governor of his State, senator, deputy and mayor, claims to be the most faithful representative of López Obrador’s project. But he also prides himself on being a political animal capable of negotiating with everyone, regardless of creed. A sample of this has occurred in Guerrero precisely on this day. After the rally in San Marcos, the legislator and his entourage traveled back to Acapulco, to the residential area on the coast. The destination: a luxurious resort in the Diamante zone where some former governors of Guerrero, whom he considers friends, await him: Héctor Astudillo, from the PRI, and Ángel Aguirre, from the PRD. The meeting point is Astudillo’s house, who has organized a private meal. A third former president of whom Monreal does not want to reveal his name participated in the trap. “I will tell you later. It is that they already looked for it, they are already pressing it, ”he justifies himself. The great absentee in Monreal’s visit to Guerrero is the governor of the State, the Morenista Evelyn Salgado. “She is very charged in favor of Claudia,” explains the senator.

As of Monday, the party will lift the survey with which it will measure the presidential candidates. At the rally in San Marcos, one of the organizers asked people to support Monreal if pollsters knock on his door. Another speaker, more enthusiastic, anticipated and declared Monreal “the next president of Mexico.” People then began to talk to him about his problems, the missing hospital, the roads in poor condition, poverty and unemployment. Monreal told them that if he wins in the poll, he will return to this municipality and begin to meet the needs of the town that has been so forgotten. No one but him knew how much sincerity there was in his words.

—You already know what is going to happen on September 6.

“I know,” Monreal says.

“What will you do next?”

I’m going to stay in Morena.

“But which route will you follow?”

“I’ll go where it’s useful.” But I would not accept to be in the cabinet, for example. I would prefer a thousand times to be coordinator of a parliamentary group again than to be Secretary of State,” he says, referring to the pact established by López Obrador so that the losers of the poll have a guaranteed place in the Government of the presidential successor or successor. “I wouldn’t accept it because my life has been more independent, more autonomous,” he continues. I have been popularly elected. I have always held positions of independence as a legislator, governor or mayor. I have never been an employee. It is hard for me, at this point in my life, to have a boss and to have someone to report to hierarchically.

—And the candidacy for the Government of Mexico City?

-It’s a posibility. I do not reject it.

“But do you want it?”

—Look, five years ago I fought for that, and I think it was my condition.

“Now isn’t that a condition?”

-No. I mean, if things happen, I wouldn’t have a problem, if I can be useful there. So I don’t reject it. The city government is not out of possibilities. Sure, I would compete for the candidacy. Mexico City is not going to be easy. For me, the city has always been an epicenter that gives many readings, and today I feel it is in competition internally, in Morena, and externally, with the opposition.

The applicant speaks before the population gathered by the carriers. Rodrigo Oropeza

—Do you perceive that Sheinbaum has control over the designation of that candidacy?

—I believe that he who wins the internal process may even be the one who decides the candidacies for governors, municipal presidents, deputies and senators.

—Is it possible that after September 6 you start your journey through the leadership of the city government?

—It is a possibility that I could not anticipate at this moment, until this process is concluded. [por la sucesión presidencial] and that the other is opened, see the conditions and see if that purpose can be achieved. I’m not a vulgar ambitious either. If you can’t, then you can’t.

