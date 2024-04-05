From challenges on the track to compliments

The clashes on the track between Sebastian Vettel And Max Verstappen they have never been lacking and have indeed characterized a good part of the Heppenheim champion's Ferrari career. However, that was the past, when Seb was one of the established veterans in the Circus and Verstappen was the young rampant, eager to subvert the hierarchies. Now that Vettel has retired from Formula 1 and Verstappen dominates the category, the German has admitted that he is a “fan” of his heir at Red Bull.

Interviewed by the English YouTube channel talkSPORTVettel underlined the very high level reached by the current reigning world championwho this year is chasing his fourth consecutive world title, a goal achieved by Vettel himself between 2010 and 2013: “I'm a fan of his, I think it's beautiful to see. Obviously it's not always as fun as having two people fighting for the title, or three, or four – admitted Vettel – but it is not enough to desire a certain result for it to arrive“.

The best at the moment

Vettel knows about dominated seasons, given that in 2013 he set the record of nine consecutive victories in the seasonthen surpassed by Verstappen with a string of ten successes achieved during the last championship: “That's the way the sport is and Max is currently riding at a better level than most, indeed probably all, of the other riders. Also, the team he's surrounded by is doing a fantastic job giving him the tools to work, so you have to accept that and take your hat off because at the moment it's just better than everyone else“, concluded the German.