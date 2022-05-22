The male athletes who reached the finish line in first and second place in the Villa de Alguazas Popular Race. / FAMU

Javier Villegas took the 10km. of the ninth Popular Race Villa de Alguazas with a time of 33:53, by 36:58 for the female winner, Laura Nicolás, prevailing in 5km. Ginés Martínez and Elena Romero. Three years later, Alguazas once again became the epicenter of the Running Challenge this Sunday, as part of the ninth “Villa de Alguazas” Popular Race. An appointment that gave the opportunity to choose between approximately 5 and 10km. in the absolute section, also offering on this occasion the possibility of completing the test as a hiker. All this, under the organization of the Department of Sports of the City of Alguazas in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of the Region of Murcia.

The victory in the 10 km. It was for the athlete from CA Nogalte – Hogar Puerto Lumbreras Javier Villegas, first Senior with a time of 33:53, although he entered practically hand in hand with his brother and teammate Fernando Villegas, first Master 35 in 33:55. 3rd at the finish line and 1st under-23 finished the athlete from the UPCT Puerto de Cartagena Fran Pastor, in 34:45.

On the women’s side, the victory went to the athlete from CA Nogalte – Hogar Puerto Lumbreras Laura Nicolás. The Senior winner finished with a time of 36:58. Behind her, Mª Luisa Ortín, from CA Fondistas Yecla, second Senior in 46:03, as well as the 1st Master 35, Pilar Ladrón de Guevara, from Spor-ti, in 47:23.

As for the 5km distance, the men’s victory went to the athlete from CD 190 Milésimas Ginés Martínez (17:21), ahead of Jesús Narro, from CD Brinkacequias Elche de la Sierra (17:25) and Piter Cabrera, from the SD Correcaminos (17:34). In females, the first to reach the finish line and first under-16 was Elena Romero, from CT Trialhama (22:09), followed by CA Las Torres athlete Jessica Pedregal (23:24) and Raquel González (23:53 ).