The year has begun with housing occupying a prominent position in the order of pressing needs in Spain. Both the Government and the Popular Party have proposed measures with various meanings.

The journalist and head of Economy of Cadena SER, Javier Ruizhas analyzed in the ‘middle Uppers‘ all these measures and has given his opinion on what may happen with housing in the future.

Ruiz highlights that the proposals of the PP and the PSOE go down different paths. The former are committed to a “liberalizing model”, while the latter are committed to an “intervening model”.

Javier Ruiz warns of what is going to happen with housing

In any case, the journalist finds the measures put on the table by some and others insufficient. For example, regarding lowering rents to the new housing index, Ruiz highlights that “as a philosophy it is good, but with the caliber of the housing problem we have, the ammunition we are firing seems small».









Another of the journalist’s criticisms is that many of the measures, both the more interventionist ones and those that affect taxation, impact the price that the tenant or visitor ends up paying.

«we need houses and we have houses without people. “It is a public incentive for there to be a State pact,” he assured. Regarding the homes that Sareb will transfer, Ruiz affirms that it is “very good, but we fall short.”

«We either build or die. There is no budget or will and what they do is ‘what we can’. It is what you can, but not what you should. More must be done,” emphasizes the journalist.

In this sense, he affirms that there are measures from both parties that are compatible and that could encourage signing a State pact: «The problem is not just housing, it is politics».

Finally, remember that you cannot wait for a generation to turn 50 or older for them to become great heirs and, he points out, that if that happens there will once again be a gap in this matter with people who will also be left out of the system.