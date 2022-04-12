writer and mathematician
The Murcian writer and mathematician recounts through the dystopia ‘Omega’ the possible consequences of emotional capitalism
Javier Moreno (1972) introduces the reader in ‘Omega’ (Aristas Martínez) to emotional capitalism or, rather, “apparently emotional capitalism that is based on ‘likes’ and emoticons but, nevertheless, is very autistic and is developed by people who do not usually stand out for their optimal ability to relate. writer, essayist,
#Javier #Moreno #generations #interested #sex #relationships
Leave a Reply