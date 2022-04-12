The recent Oscar Awards ceremony left everyone paralyzed. The moment everyone is talking about so far is the slap that Will Smith gave to Chris Rock due to a joke about hair loss Jada Pinkett-Smith, wife of the famous ‘Fresh Prince’. However, the controversy seems to have revived some sources of income for the protagonists of the event.

At first, it was announced that the Rock shows would have had a better performance in the ticket offer. Now, Smith has also seen an increase in his fortune, because, according to a recent Forbes article, his autobiographical book has skyrocketed in sales.

The report indicates that “Will”, the name given to the memoir of the recent Oscar winner for best actor and which was published in 2021, has re-entered the USA Today Top 150 best-selling books at position 73.

Likewise, it has managed to place itself in the second position of the mixed ranking of non-fiction printed and electronic books of the New York Times, to which it rose from 14th place.

With all this in mind, the protagonist of “King Richard” has been vetoed by the Academy for 10 years, after his impasse with Rock. Thus, the immediate consequences have already been revealed and it has already seen the cancellation of some projects with Sony and Netflix.

Will Smith entered a rehabilitation clinic after a scandal with Chris Rock and the Academy. Photo: AFP

“Will”, the memories of a dramatic childhood

Like many Hollywood stars, Will Smith hides a tragic past behind his brilliant success. These memories of a painful childhood were put on display through “Will”, his autobiographical book, in which he delves into the dramatic relationship with his father and the abuse he exerted on his mother.

In fact, as part of this dramatic context, he confessed that for a moment he considered the possibility of killing his father in revenge.

Will Smith and his father Willard Carroll Smith. Photo: Diffusion

What did Chris Rock say about Jada?

In his speech to introduce the next category, Chris Rock made a joke to Will Smith’s wife and said the following: “Jada, I love you. ‘GI Jane 2’, I can’t wait to see it.”

The awkwardness was quickly apparent for Pinkett-Smith, as her hair shaved off by illness was used as a reference to Demi Moore’s character in 1997’s “GI Jane,” in which the lead wears a shaved head.