‘Anti-system’ and libertarian economist, Javier Milei He worked in private practice until two years ago. She first became known on television and then went viral on social networks, where she conquered young people with a speech New and disruptive ‘anti-woke’ that harshly attacks what he defines as the “progressive rights agenda.”

(In context: LIVE | Argentina begins counting votes for the presidential elections)

His abundant and disheveled hair, his provocative rhetoric against “the caste” of the establishment politician complete the character that shakes the status quo.

Born on October 22, 1970 in the city of Buenos Airess, Milei has a degree in Economics from the University of Belgrano and has two other postgraduate degrees, and has served as an economic advisor in various organizations, political candidates and recently in Aeropuertos Argentina 2000.

Milei proposes dollarizing the economy, prohibiting abortion, allowing the carrying of weapons, drastically reducing taxes and also public spending. She campaigned by holding up a lit chainsaw to symbolize the budget cuts she plans to make.

Comparisons with former US President D are frequent.onald Trump and former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaroalthough none went so far as to propose “dynamiting” the Central Bank, which for Milei is “a mechanism by which politicians defraud Argentines.”

After being elected deputy in 2021, Milei raffled off his salary, in a gesture of contempt for the perks of politicians. He published several books, but has been accused of plagiarizing entire paragraphs.

52 years old, single and without children, his love for his English mastiffs is the talk of the town among Argentines. He considered his late dog Conan as a son and the pain of his loss led him to clone him in the United States, from where four others were sent to him. They and his sister Karina make up, as he himself says, his most immediate emotional circle.

Milei “is a reflection of the disenchantment that has caused many voters to disbelieve political parties,” said Juan Negri, professor of Political Science at the Torcuato di Tella University. And he added: “After the failure of Mauricio Macri’s government (Together for Change), many have turned towards a more radical right.”

This domino, in fact, turned 53 years old. He arrived at these general elections as the candidate with the most votes in the primaries, something that not even he could imagine, after having been considered an invention of the media because he began to gain public notoriety in 2016 due to his interventions in the local press.

*With AFP