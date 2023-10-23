As Minister of Economy from 2022, Sergio Massa fights against annualized inflation of almost 140%, the loss of currency value and the increase in poverty (40%).

Blame the crisis on the debt to the IMF contracted by the previous government, the pandemic and the drought. But his candidacy “deteriorates at the pace of the economy,” Juan Negri, a political scientist at the Torcuato di Tella University, told AFP.

However, the 51-year-old lawyer, always open to dialogue, calm and smiling, relies on his more than 30-year political career: he has based his campaign on a promise of unity, in contrast to the passionate disruption that Milei represents.

Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

For this reason, his candidacy represents for voters like Valentín Figarra, a 20-year-old student, a guarantee of stability: “When Peronism governs here in Argentina, the street is calm (…) The unions are part of this government, so there is something like a certain coexistence”.

He competes as the candidate of Unión por la Patria, an alliance of various sectors within Peronism, including that of Cristina Kirchner, the vice president. She and President Alberto Fernández have been conspicuously absent from the presidential campaign.

Massa has made and broken political alliances. In 2013 he created the Frente Renovador, a centrist party as an alternative to Kirchner, whom he had accompanied as chief of staff between 2008 and 2009.

Son of Italian immigrants, he grew up on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. He is married and has two children.

*With AFP