Regardless of what happened on November 19, it is undeniable that the presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza, the libertarian Javier Milei, managed to make his ‘anti-caste’ speech and his disruptive sayings and appearance stir up the hornet’s nest of Argentine politics.

His provocative charisma and his groundbreaking way of speaking about “chorros” (thieves) politicians – along with eccentricities such as dodging his salary or openly saying that his mastiffs advise him – were a magnet to capture the attention of countless young people disenchanted with politics. -mostly men-.

This Sunday, Milei was elected as the new president of Argentina. Minutes before the official results were known, Sergio Massa accepted his defeat and declared his opponent the winner.

With 91.81% of tables counted, Javier Milei obtained 55.86% of the votes, while Sergio Massa obtained 44.13%. The blank votes were 1.55%.

Milei, an ‘outsider’ in politics until 2021, when he was elected deputy, surprised in the primary elections in August, when he was the candidate with the most votes (29.86%) as the only candidate from the far-right party, ahead of the Together for Change coalition (center-right) and the ruling Union for the Homeland (Peronism).

Javier Milei and the new vice president Victoria Villarruel.

Economist apologist of the Austrian School, defends freedom in any area of ​​life, even those contrary to the most radical right-wing ideology such as abortion, homosexual marriage or drug addiction, as long as they are not a burden for the State.

Milei was gaining visibility in Argentine public opinion with constant interventions on television programs, in which he displayed uninhibited oratory filled with insults against the established power, the famous “caste”, to which, however, he ended up allied when receiving the support of former president Mauricio Macri and the former JxC candidate, Patricia Bullrich, for this second round.

Graduated from the University of Belgrano (Buenos Aires), With two postgraduate degrees and no experience in political matters, Milei has been an economic advisor to various organizations and companies, the last of which, Aeropuertos Argentina 2000.

‘Loquito’ or visionary?



His image of a rebel in a suit – or wearing a tracksuit jacket from a well-known American company under a leather jacket – and the air of a ‘rock star’ raised more than a few eyebrows among traditional politicians, who considered him a “crazy “with a messiah complex.

However, His arrival in Congress in 2021 began to worry the “caste”, especially when the self-defined “anarcho-capitalist” proposed breaking the ‘status quo’ monetary through the dollarization of the economy, the privatization of most state companies, the reduction of the tax burden and the freedom to access firearms and to sell organs.

Supporters of the candidate Javier Milei at his campaign close.

His symbol par excellence was the ‘chainsaw’, with which he warned that, if he became president, will drastically cut public spending, closing and unifying ministries and closing the Central Bank, one of its most transgressive measures.

The explosive socioeconomic cocktail that Argentina is experiencing was the breeding ground for the growth of the liberal ranks led by this Rolling Stones fan, former Chacarita Juniors goalkeeper and Boca Juniors fan.

It does not adhere to the 2030 Agenda and denies climate change, as well as – something unthinkable in one of the few consensuses in Argentine politics – the 30,000 disappeared during the military dictatorship (1976-1983)..

The leader of La Libertad Avanza turned 53 on the same day of the general elections, when many thought he could win in the first round and finished second behind the ruling party Sergio Massa, whom he finally defeated this Sunday.

His inner circle, in addition to his dogs whom he calls “children”, is made up of his partner, the actress, dancer and comedian Fátima Flórez, famous for her imitation of former president Cristina Fernández (2007-2015); and by her sister Karina, whom he describes as ‘The Boss’.

She is his shadow and, according to him, he justifies the physical and psychological violence he suffered from his parents, his main emotional support..

Its stability has been the subject of criticism and Massa even went so far as to request that the presidential candidates undergo a psychotechnical examination.

But his verbal profanity is what has earned him the support of broad sectors that will take him, now officially, to the Casa Rosada on December 10.

EFE