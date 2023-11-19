Wafa quoted local sources as saying that the Israeli army fired live bullets directly at the Indonesian hospital, which was full of wounded, in conjunction with violent artillery shelling of the hospital’s surroundings, which led to a number of citizens being injured with various injuries, in addition to bombing the surroundings of Al-Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip as well. .

The agency added that Israeli aircraft bombed a house in the Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City with several missiles, wounding a number of citizens who were taken to the Indonesian hospital.

The aircraft also targeted a residential apartment in Sheikh Zayed City, north of the Gaza Strip, in conjunction with continuous artillery shelling of various areas of the north Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Air Force had bombed a house in the Jabalia refugee camp market, north of Gaza, wounding a number of citizens.

Wafa said that the number of victims of the recent raids targeting various areas of the northern Gaza Strip has not been confirmed, due to the difficulty in arriving for medical and civil defense teams, in addition to the interruption of communications and the Internet in that area.

The Palestinian News Agency reported that a series of intense raids occurred in the northwest of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, which led to the death and injury of dozens.

She said that warplanes bombed with dozens of missiles the vicinity of the residential city of Hamad, northwest of Khan Yunis, killing dozens of citizens, most of them children and women, and wounding others, in addition to a raid on the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis.

In Gaza City, a number of citizens were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the Asqoula area in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, in addition to another bombing in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, while dozens of citizens are still under the rubble in light of the rainy weather conditions and the difficulty of arriving for civil defense and ambulance crews.