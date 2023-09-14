The liberal candidate for president of Argentina, Javier Milei, from the right-wing coalition A Liberdade Avança, said during an interview last week, given to the British magazine The Economistthat President Lula “is not simply a socialist, but has a totalitarian vocation.”

In his statements, the presidential candidate said that Brazil’s current government is a “regime that is not in accordance with the ideas of freedom” and accused the Brazilian president of being responsible for “aberrations” since taking power, such as the censorship of freedom press and political persecution of the opposition.

With this, the economist stated that “there is nothing to talk about with Lula”, if he wins the Argentine elections, scheduled to take place on October 22nd.

Asked what he thinks of the Brazilian electoral system and the last elections in the country, in 2022, Milei simply stated that “he has doubts about what happened and some electoral behaviors were anomalous”, he said.

The candidate for Casa Rosada also stated that Bolsonaro was “a great partner in the fight against socialism” and that the acts of January 8, associated with the former president on the left, were organized “by Lula’s own people”, as a strategy policy.

October elections

Libertarian economist Javier Milei, presidential candidate for the “Freedom Advances” front, received the most votes in the primary elections held on August 13 in Argentina.

Milei received more than 30% of the votes nationally, followed by the Together for Change coalition, with 28.24% of the votes, led by former minister Patricia Bullrich, and the ruling coalition União pela Pátria, led by the current Minister of Economy of Argentina. , Sergio Massa, with 27%.

New opinion polls indicate that the libertarian economist continues to have a considerable advantage over his main rivals in a possible second round of the presidential elections on October 22.

The research evaluated three possible second round scenarios in this election. The first two, Milei against Patricia Bullrich, from the Juntos pela Change coalition, or against Sergio Massa, from the Peronist União pela Pátria coalition, indicate consistent favoritism for the libertarian candidate.

In the last scenario, where a dispute between Massa and Bullrich was evaluated, the survey pointed to a comfortable victory for the center-right candidate.