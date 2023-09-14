Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also outside the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which he debuted and lost two games, against Argentinos Juniors and Vélez, while they triumphed against Barracas Central. We review the probable XI against Arsenal, their next rival.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed owner of the River Plate arch.
Right side: Santiago Simón or Milton Casco or Marcelo Herrera – Demichelis has not yet decided who will start in that position for this match, while interest in Agustín Giay, from San Lorenzo, was known.
Right center: Leandro González Pirez or Sebastián Boselli – Pirez has already recovered from the injury, but the brand new reinforcement Boselli had a good performance on Saturday against the Chileans and is fighting for a place.
Left center: Paulo Díaz – The Chilean will be the second “Millonario” center back for this match, above Ramiro Funes Mori.
Left side: Enzo Díaz – One of the reinforcements that performed best. Constant and productive back and forth.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – The team’s greatest reference. They asked him to stay and continue a little longer. He spreads football and sacrifice.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo Aliendro – He left behind a rupture of the pectoralis major tendon in his left shoulder in the defeat against Argentinos Juniors for the first round of the Professional League Cup and will reappear in the eleven.
Offensive midfielder: Manuel Lanzini – The creative returned from Europe to show that his category is valid and that he can make a difference in Argentine football.
Offensive midfielder: Nacho Fernández – River’s idol for what he has done in the past, wants to recover that level that made him different. At the moment, he offers glimpses of his enormous quality.
Forward: Miguel Borja – He will have the tough commitment of replacing Lucas Beltrán, who left for Fiorentina in Italy. He wants to score many goals.
Forward: Esequiel Barco – He has already earned an undisputed place in the starting XI and will play loose, close to Borja, to assist him and also to convert, something that comes easily to him.
