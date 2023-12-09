The president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, received this Saturday (9), in Buenos Aires, the presidential delegation from the United States, led by the secretary of the Department of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, who arrived in Argentina for the presidential inauguration, scheduled for this Sunday (10).

The American delegation spoke with Milei about the “priorities shared between the two countries in the defense of human rights, investments in clean energy and regional and multilateral cooperation”, according to the US embassy in Argentina reported on its social networks.

In addition to Granholm and the US ambassador to Argentina, Marc Stanley, the American delegation was made up of the Undersecretary for Transport Policy, Carlos Monje; the Department of Energy’s Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, Andrew E. Light, and the principal director for the Western Hemisphere of the White House National Security Council, Juan González.

At the meeting, which took place at the San Martín Palace – headquarters of the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs -, Milei was accompanied by the future chancellor, Diana Mondino, and businessman Gerardo Werthein, whom the president-elect appointed as Argentina’s future ambassador to the United States.

Milei’s first trip as president-elect was, at the end of November, to the United States, where he visited Rabbi Schneerson’s tomb in the Jewish cemetery of Montefiore, in New York, and in Washington he had lunch with former president Bill Clinton and advisor special to the Americas, Chris Dodd.

The libertarian traveled accompanied by his sister and main advisor, Karina Milei; his future Chief of Staff, Nicolás Posse, and the future Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, in addition to Werthein and Stanley.

After winning the second round of elections, on November 19, Milei spoke by phone with Biden and former president Donald Trump, whom he also invited to his inauguration, but whose presence is not planned.