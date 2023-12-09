The government of Venezuela announced, this Saturday (9), that “in the next few days” it will hold a high-level meeting with the government of Guyana to address the territorial dispute between the two countries, in response to the US military mobilization in the region, carried out in conjunction with Georgetown.

The statement also comes after dictator Maduro spoke with the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

Through a note, Caracas stated that he spoke with the PT member and the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves – who holds the presidency of Celac – and the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres.

“In these conversations, the proposal was received to hold a high-level meeting with Guyana, which will be announced in the coming days, in order to preserve our aspiration to maintain Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, without interference from external actors “, says the statement.

Venezuela, which last Sunday (3) approved the annexation of the disputed area in a unilateral referendum, accepted the call for the meeting “with approval and commitment”.

The statement also points out that, in conversations with Lula and Gonsalves, Maduro ratified “the historic position on the unquestionable rights” of Venezuela over Guiana Essequiba, the area of ​​almost 160 thousand square kilometers in dispute, controlled by Georgetown.

Regarding the conversation with Guterres, the text indicates that the UN Secretary-General “committed to promoting efforts in favor of direct dialogue between the parties” and “recalls that he always offered his good offices to resolve the controversy”, which dates back to the 19th century. XIX.

The action has gained strength since 2018, following the admission of the case by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which asked Venezuela not to complete actions that would alter the current dynamics in the area, administered by Guyana.

However, the dictator Maduro rejects the ICJ’s mediation in this matter, an allegation that was also reinforced by the referendum, in which Venezuelans agreed not to recognize the jurisdiction of the international court that, in any case, will issue a decision binding on the two nations in the coming months. (With EFE Agency)