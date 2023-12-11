After his inauguration and the swearing-in of his nine ministers, the far-right head of state did not skimp on “emergency” meetings to begin implementing the work plan that seeks to get the South American country out of the economic crisis in which it finds itself. . Among other measures, this Monday, December 11, his hand was reflected in the actions of the Central Bank and the contracts of state workers.

After receiving the baton of command from Alberto Fernández and holding a ceremony of the new Ministerial Cabinet, behind closed doors, arguing that “there is nothing to celebrate”, because the situation in Argentina “is critical” and needs “the ministers to get to work”, Javier Milei began his Government with the first meeting of his circle of power: the nine Cabinet ministers, plus his sister, the designated secretary general of the presidency, whom he told is the person who has the most trust “all over the world.”

Already in power and after having repealed a decree from the time of Mauricio Macri that prevented the appointment of family members in high echelons of the National State, Milei took advantage of the first day of the week to review state contracts.

The president said that the Executive is already preparing the first economic measures that will later be sent in a document to Congress to be voted on.

However, his presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, told the press that “all state contracts will be reviewed” in order to require 100% presence for public employees.

Adorni explained to the media that although this administration wants to highlight the value of the public employee, some adjustments will be necessary.

“What we do not agree with, and we are going to fight, is what is called militant employment, which is for a political issue, does not contribute anything and takes away productivity, salary and functions from the employee who wants to work,” said the spokesman.

The press also had doubts about the future of public employees after Milei's claims to “shrink the structure of the State.”

Shakeup in the Central Bank

Although during the campaign, the new far-right president said that he would “burn” the Central Bank of Argentina, his process of eliminating the entity must be progressive, or at least that is how it was shown with the movements made this Monday.

The market's eyes were on the first day of operations after Milei reached the top position in the Casa Rosada, but the opening of the stock markets did not go as expected, as the Bank's directors announced the “prior compliance rule.” for all dollar purchases made through the common single market and free exchange.

A move that completely stopped all stock market actions this Monday and gave the new Government a little more time to have ready the economic measures that they want to implement, headed by Luis Caputo, the head of the country's financial portfolio.

“There is no money”: economic changes take a long time to come

In the middle of a speech in which Milei spoke of the state in which he receives the country, the new president spoke in technical terms of how “complex” it will be to get Argentina out of the economic crisis in which it was left, in the hands of Peronism.

“You know that I prefer to tell an uncomfortable truth rather than a comfortable lie. Today we have decreed the end of populist Argentina,” he said in his speech.

The ultra leader assured that the country will have to experience an “economic shock” through a harsh fiscal adjustment that will bring with it “sacrifices,” but with long-term results.

Milei predicted that in the short term “the situation will worsen,” spoke of the deficit he receives from Fernández and showed the inflation, unemployment and poverty figures that he hopes will be reversed during his mandate.

“There is no money, there is no alternative to adjustment, there is no alternative to 'shock' (…) No government has received a worse inheritance than what we are receiving. Today begins a new era in Argentina, an era of peace and prosperity, an era of growth and development, an era of freedom and progress,” Milei said in her speech.

However, although it was expected that one of the first moves, already positioned, would be around the economic sector, the presidential spokesperson said that they should wait until Tuesday, December 12 to know the first measures in this matter.

Among other drastic changes, the new Government has been expected for weeks to submit a package of legislative proposals, which it is supposed to already have ready, to begin its fiscal adjustment plan.

With local media.