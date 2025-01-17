Madrid, not without suffering and scares, was able to get rid of the unpleasant taste of the Super Cup. His game continues to leave some doubts, irregular and unpredictable, flat and leaden at times. But in the end he got the ticket for the next round, but not before complicating his life with several inexplicable shots in the foot. Endrick was the living image of this meeting: at times chaotic, at times brilliant. But the best news for Real Madrid, apart from the classification, was the confirmation that Mbappé is now another. In the series Things from Home, the useless and clumsy Steve Urkel, the torment of his neighbors the Winslows, invented in the laboratory/basement of his house a machine in which he entered and came out transformed into Stefan, his alter ego, a seductive version of himself, without insecurities, without glasses and dressed in Armani. Someone for whom everything turned out well. The girl who passed by him in high school suddenly fell at his feet before this new version. He suddenly became popular, loved, charismatic. Anyone would think that, during this Christmas break, Mbappé has taken advantage of his days off to lock himself in the laboratory and develop a similar machine in the basement of his house. Because the change is noticeable (and hopeful). They are two completely different versions of the same player. Now, finally, he seems quick of ideas, confident and light on his feet. Not that player who wandered like a ghost, dragging chains around the Bernabéu. Against Celta he scored again, but beyond the goals, there are the new sensations he leaves behind. It seems different. Straighter, faster, safer. It is well known that many footballers work in spurts and feed on confidence. That the goal is the best medicine. But this metamorphosis has been lightning-fast. Although Ancelotti must be desperate because he doesn’t quite understand why the rest of his team and Mbappé seem to be communicating vessels. As if they were on a seesaw, when one sees himself on top the other must be on the bottom. But it doesn’t make the two parts work and flow at the same time. He continues to rotate the players and positions, but Ancelotti does not finish squaring the circle, that is, changing Kroos for Mbappé without the team’s balance being affected along the way. The young Endrick ends up gaining some confidence this week , a player who had fallen into ostracism for some time now and whose career as a target in this first year seemed to have come to a standstill. He took advantage of his minutes, between stumbles and heels, and was able to show his personality. He is still somewhat rough and anxious in certain actions and movements, but there is talent underneath. And a Puskian power in his left foot. He has already proven to have personality, sense of smell and attitude. Now he has to show the most difficult thing, that which goes so poorly with youth and whose absence has ended up burying so many promising careers at Real Madrid: patience.

